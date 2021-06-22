CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.77. 4,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.39.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.