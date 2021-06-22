CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.45 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 274,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,265. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,764 shares of company stock valued at $49,834,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

