CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 215 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

