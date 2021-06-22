CUMROCKET Market Cap Tops $63.49 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One CUMROCKET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. CUMROCKET has a total market capitalization of $63.49 million and approximately $873,994.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00155989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.65 or 0.99805856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002454 BTC.

CUMROCKET Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,350,230,643 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

