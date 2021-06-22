CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,356. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

