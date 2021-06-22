Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. 156,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $828.73 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

