CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

