CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CYBR opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -222.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

