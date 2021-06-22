CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

