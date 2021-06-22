Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

