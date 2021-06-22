D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $7.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

