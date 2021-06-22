Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

