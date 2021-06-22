Datum Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $47,205.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00637099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.77 or 0.07214973 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.