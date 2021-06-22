DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.80 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $21.56 million and $2.80 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,671,254 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.