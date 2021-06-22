DECENT Price Down 25.7% This Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. DECENT has a market capitalization of $462,044.98 and approximately $48.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00193140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

