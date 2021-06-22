Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,336 ($56.65). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,320 ($56.44), with a volume of 281,867 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,063.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.35.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

