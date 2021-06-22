DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.29

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $93,690.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

