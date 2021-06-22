DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 9th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

