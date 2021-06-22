Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 89,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,181,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

