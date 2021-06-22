Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

