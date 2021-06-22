Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,493 ($45.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,336.11. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

