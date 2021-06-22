DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

DKS stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

