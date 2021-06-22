DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-10.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.81 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.57. 40,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.