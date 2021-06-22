Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $498,496.37

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $498,496.37 and approximately $61.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.22 or 0.00631273 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

