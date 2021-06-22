Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,103. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

