DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0019 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $79,879.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.73 or 0.00621146 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,046,637,470 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,698,987 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

