DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.07

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 12826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.