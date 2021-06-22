DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.