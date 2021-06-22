DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,470.60

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $18,470.60 and approximately $59,517.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

