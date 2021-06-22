Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

Shares of DG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.93.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.