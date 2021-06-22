Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38. Domo has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

