Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 309,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,377. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

