Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 82.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $319,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $463.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

