DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DASH opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.44.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.