DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE DASH opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion and a PE ratio of -23.44.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
