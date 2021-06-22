Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.78. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

