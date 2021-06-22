Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

