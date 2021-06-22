Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15,841.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 271,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 269,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

