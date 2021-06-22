Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

