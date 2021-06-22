Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,260,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.76. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

