Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 374,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,160. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

