DREP [old] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00607500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035433 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.