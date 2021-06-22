Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $38.04

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $37.11. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 375 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

