DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 922 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $264.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

