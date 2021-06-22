Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

