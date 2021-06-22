Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

