DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,971,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,200,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 705,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,925. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.