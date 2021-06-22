DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DZSI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. DZS has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DZS by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DZS by 763.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

