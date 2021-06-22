E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

