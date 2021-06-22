E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,797 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,787. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.