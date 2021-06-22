E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $130,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

TFX stock opened at $400.29 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

